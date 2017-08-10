So Far Foundation takes paintbrushes to skate park

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Charles City’s only skate park is getting a much-needed fresh coat of paint after all.

After rain cancelled the first planned brush-up by RAGBRAI team volunteers, the local So Far Foundation stepped up on Thursday evening to repaint the park orange.

“At the last meeting, we just decided we’re going to do it instead of just giving the supplies back to Parks and Rec,” So Far member Mindi Fisher said.

The group expected to get most of the park finished on Thursday night, after scraping away the profanity-laced graffiti and old paint, and power-spraying the skate ramps and rails. Skate park visitors also volunteered to help after showing up and seeing the group working, Fisher said.

“The more variety we have to offer our kids, the more likely that they are to stay away from the bad stuff. I remember hearing all the time growing up, ‘there’s nothing to do,’” Fisher said. “If you take away their options, there’s even less to do.”

“It is kind of an eyesore, so maybe getting rid of the graffiti would help.”

The So Far Foundation is a volunteer group dedicated to increase addiction resources and deter drug use within Charles City and Floyd County. The group is just getting started with some outreach services, Fisher said.

“We’re just getting started and doing more active stuff … Hopefully you’ll see our name all over,” Fisher added.