Assault report spurs police search of CC residence

Staff report

Charges are pending after a reported assault in Charles City led to recovered narcotics during a search warrant, according to the Charles City Police Department.

Officers were called to an alleged assault in the 1500 block of Salzer Street at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Lieutenant Brad Worrall told the Press.

From that report, a search warrant was granted to the department and executed around 9:50 p.m. at the same residence. A second search reported was granted and executed at 10 p.m. at the same residence.

Several items were retained by the department during both searches, including drugs and drug paraphernalia. No arrests had been made by 4 p.m. on Friday. It’s not uncommon for the department to request two search warrants during an investigation, Worrall said.

“Sometimes in the execution you have items not located, or not on the original search warrant. We request a second search warrant when those things are located in plain sight,” Worrall said.

Deputies from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office assisted during both searches, Worrall said.