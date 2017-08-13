Charles City celebrates farmer’s market week

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Blunt Street is host to the Charles City Farmer’s Market week in and week out.

Chef Ted Smallie said he made a sweet salsa out of ingredients from almost every stand at the farmer’s market.

During National Farmer’s Market Week the Charles City Farmer’s Market had extra special samples from all the vendors, said Charles City Chamber of Commerce Program Assistant and Market Manager Joyce Knoll.

“We like to share the goodness of all our farmers’ hard work this season,” Knoll said.

The farmers market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through October 15.

“All the seasonal things will be here and lots more activities and events coming up,” Knoll said. “September we’ll be having an in-home business event, so watch for that announcement.”

Fans of the farmer’s market can find out more about it at the new Facebook page, @charlescityfm.

“You can see all the events and things coming up there,” Knoll said.

PAWs was out on Saturday with kittens and a young dog for people to see and to encourage adoption.

“We’ll have PAWs here sporadically throughout the season,” Knoll said.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Artafest will be in Central Park along with the farmer’s market, Knoll said.

“You can enjoy the market and also see all the amazing displays of art in the park,” Knoll said.

In September, TLC will have a garage sale near the market, Knoll said.

Knoll also noted a pumpkin painting contest is the being considered for October.