Accident at Floyd intersection injures 3

Staff Report

Three people were injured Sunday morning in an accident at the intersection of Highways 18 and 218 near the city of Floyd.

The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to a report from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Krystal Koster, 29, of Mason City, was going west on Highway 18 and David Miller, 63, of Dixon, Illinois, was at the stop sign facing south on Highway 218 waiting for traffic to clear, according to the report.

Miller pulled into the path of Koster, causing a broadside collision, the report said.

Koster and two passengers in her car were taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City for non-life threatening injuries, according the Sheriff’s Office.

They were transported by AMR ambulance.

Miller reported no injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled.

The case is currently under investigation by the Floyd County Sheriff, with charges pending.