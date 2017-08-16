Treasure Chest celebrates new location

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The new location for Treasure Chest is spacious, bright, and just across the parking lot.

Treasure Chest and Comprehensive Systems celebrated the store’s grand opening on Wednesday at 1300 South Grand Avenue, with a steady stream of customers already browsing through options by 9:30 a.m. The consignment store has been a feature of Comprehensive Systems since the 1980s, manager Marge Quigley said.

Treasure Chest offers special-needs individuals served by Comprehensive Systems to build workforce skills, program director Melissa Bollman said.

The store has one full-time employee, who manages the part-time employees that process donations, cleaning and sorting items. Fifteen people are currently in the program, Quigley said.

“It gives them an opportunity to try to gain the skills they need for community employment,” Quigley said. “Right now, they’re doing support employment with (Comp Systems) staff that assist them, with the goal of getting out in the community to work.”

Volunteers assist the store as cashiers, Quigley added.

The new building gives Treasure Chest about 2,000 more in square footage. Comprehensive Systems decided on the move this past spring.

“We’re just excited to be in this new location,” Bollman said.