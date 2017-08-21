Vehicle rollover reported Sunday evening

Staff report

A life-flight was called after a Nashua driver lost control of his car on Sunday evening.

A 2004 GMC Sierra driven by Terry Ritzman, 41, was southbound when Ritzman lost control of the vehicle at about 7:30 p.m., the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office reported. The vehicle went into the east ditch and overturned, landing on the vehicle’s top. Both the driver and a passenger were transported to the Floyd County Medical Center for injuries.

A flight was called for from the Mayo Clinic, Sheriff Jeff Crooks told the Press on Monday. There was no update available on whether the driver or passenger were brought to the clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Deputies reported the vehicle to be a total loss, and an investigation is ongoing. Three deputies assisted at the scene, along with the Nashua Fire Department, AMR, and Floyd County Search and Rescue.