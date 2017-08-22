One man gets suspended sentence in church, Y break-ins

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Two men who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a church and the YMCA in Charles City had their cases back in court Tuesday morning.

Jonathan Goodman, 29, and Justin Gulian, 26, both of Charles City, had each previously entered written pleas of guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, Class D felonies, for breaking into Trinity United Methodist Church on May 28 and the Charles City YMCA on May 31.

They stole more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 worth of computers, tools, cash and a television, according to the police report and court documents.

Goodman had a prison sentence suspended and was sentenced to probation Tuesday, and Gulian had a sentencing hearing date set where he faces up to five years.

Floyd County District Court Judge Peter Newell sentenced Goodman to two terms of up to five years in prison to be served concurrently, then suspended those sentences and ordered him to serve up to five years probation with the state Department of Correctional Services. Newell also suspended a $750 fine.

That was the sentence that had been recommended for Goodman by the county attorney in return for the guilty plea.

A charge of second-degree theft for possessing stolen property and a charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief for damaging property while committing the burglaries were dismissed, as was a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey said Goodman is being extradited to Kentucky where he faces warrants for failure to appear and charges for domestic assault and drugs.

For Gulian, Judge Newell ordered a presentencing investigation and set a sentencing date of Oct. 3.

Gulian entered a written plea of guilty to one count of third-degree burglary for the break-in at the YMCA on May 31. In return for the plea, the county attorney will recommend that he be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary for the break-in at the church on May 28. In return for that plea the county attorney recommends that a prison sentence of up to five years be suspended.

In return for his pleas the prosecution will drop charges of second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, fourth-degree criminal mischief and tampering with a witness, and will treat the two burglary charges as a single conviction so he will not be sentenced as a habitual offender.