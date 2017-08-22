Livestock at-large law approved for Floyd County

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Floyd County will have a law setting penalties for allowing livestock to wander onto a neighbor’s or public property after action Tuesday morning by the Board of Supervisors.

The board has discussed and revised the ordinance several times since it was first brought up in May in response to ongoing complaints that some cattle in particular were not being properly fenced and were being allowed to damage neighboring property or stand on the roadway, creating a hazard.

The county board passed the second reading of the ordinance Tuesday and waived the third reading, meaning the law will become official as soon as it is published in the Press.

Two people spoke about the ordinance at the meeting.

Bill Vorhes wondered who would be cited if someone purposefully released another person’s livestock.

“Back when I used to own cattle, we had chains on, bolts through it,” he said of his fences. “They were unbolted, the bolt and the nut were put back on and the chain was found in the weeds and the cattle were out running loose.

“It should be in there to protect the cattle owner from someone coming on their property and turning the cattle loose,” Vorhes said.

“I think that’s addressed in other laws,” said Doug Kamm, supervisor chairman.

Wendy Johnson said she would like the ordinance to give a farmer the opportunity to fix a problem before a citation is issued.

Supervisor Linda Tjaden said county law enforcement would address that and understand that once a warning is given reasonable time be allowed to fix the situation, but if nothing is being done a second warning could be issued.

Kamm said, “I’ll be honest with you. This is all about being responsible livestock owners. If you don’t have fences you shouldn’t have livestock until you have the fences.”

Supervisor Mark Kuhn said, “The way I see it the ordinance is really a public safety measure, because of the many situations we’ve already had when we’ve had large animals on the road and they have presented a distinct public safety hazard.”

The ordinance makes it unlawful for the owner or person primarily responsible for livestock to allow livestock to pass upon the premises of another, causing damage to, or interference with the premises, property or livestock of another.

It requires warnings to be issued for the first two violations before a penalty can be assessed. The penalty for conviction of a violation could be a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not more than $625 or imprisonment of not more than 30 days; or the penalty could be a county infraction, punishable by a civil penalty of not more than $750.

Also at the meeting Tuesday, the board:

• Discussed rules for the Floyd County solid waste collection site. County Engineer Dusty Rolando said some people are using the site to dispose of things that the site isn’t meant for.

“Is this the landfill? No, it’s not,” he said. “It’s a garbage collection and small recycling thing. It’s a convenience collection center for garbage and refuse.”

Larger items, construction debris, appliances and other items should be taken to the Floyd-Mitchell-Chickasaw Landfill, he said.

Rolando said many of the problems could be solved if the rules required that everything be in bags or sealed boxes when it is dropped off.

Supervisors suggested better signage listing the rules for now, and Rolando proposed allowing bags only or bags and boxes only beginning Jan. 1. No official action was taken on the matter.

• Approved writing a letter of support for a Charles City application for a program that would receive part of the interest payments the city makes on a state loan for a $16 million wastewater treatment plant.

The program could be eligible for 10 percent of the project cost — $1.6 million — to come back to the city for use in stormwater improvement projects such as completing the Ninth Street permeable paving project.

• Approved two applications for display of fireworks, for 1737 Redwood Ave., north of Charles City, on Sept. 9, and 1765 Shadow Ave., also north of Charles City, on Sept. 22.