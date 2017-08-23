New Dean of Students anticipates active role at middle school

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

When students enter the Charles City Middle School on their first day back, one of the new staff members greeting them will be Keith Reuter.

Reuter starts the year on Wednesday as the Dean of Students at Charles City Middle School.

“I know I’m going to be working directly with students, which is something I’ve always been adamant about,” Reuter said. “Part of the job is tied to the Success Center, so I’ll be working with students that could use extra assistance.”

That assistance could be required in managing social/emotional health or acquiring tutoring for the students, Reuter said. He’ll also work with the district Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) team to build a positive culture for students in the schools.

“I’ll be very present. At the beginning of the day I’ll be out meeting and greeting families and students as they’re entering the building,” Reuter said. “I’ll be walking through classrooms and getting a feel of what’s going on in the classrooms currently.”

“A lot of it is relationship building by having conversations and asking questions.”

Reuter started his career in education at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mason City, teaching fourth grade. From there, he got married, moved to teach fifth grade at North Scott School District, and then began expanding his career into administrative duties outside the classroom.

“I could make a difference for a larger number of students outside the classroom,” Reuter said.

That desire pushed him to receive a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Ambrose University. After graduating, he accepted the job in Charles City to be closer to his wife’s family.

“I was very impressed with what I saw. The initiatives that are going on align very well with what I believe as an educational leader,” Reuter said. “The emphasis on culture — I think that comes first and foremost to be able to effectively do our job as educators, that has to be there.”

Part of his job the first year will be gauging how to best assist staff, he said. He has already committed to supervise on lunch duty to get to know students and staff outside the classroom.

“It’s a process to figure out where I’m needed most. I have these core (duties), but I’m going to go where it benefits the school district the most,” Reuter said. “Part of that is so I can be present with the students.”