Trial date rescheduled in Charles City shooting death

Press staff report

The trial for a Charles City man charged with killing a Mason City man in Charles City has been moved to a later date.

Antoine Tyree Williams, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 30 death of Nathaniel Fleming, also 36, of Mason City.

Williams had pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial, which had been scheduled for Sept. 22.

District Court Judge Rustin Davenport rescheduled the trial to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Floyd County District Court in Charles City, at the request of the parties involved.

A final pretrial conference will be scheduled as needed before the trial begins, Davenport wrote in his order. Davenport has been assigned to handle all aspects of the case including the trial.

Williams is accused of shooting Kloberdanz “multiple times with a firearm during an argument, resulting in the defendant’s death,” according to court documents. The incident allegedly occurred late in the evening June 30 in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive.

Police say Williams left the scene after the shooting, and they asked the public’s help in locating him.

Williams was apprehended in Chicago five days later on July 5. He was extradited back to Iowa and is currently being held in the Bremer County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey with the assistance of Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister.

Williams’ attorney is Nellie O’Mara of the Mason City Public Defender’s Office.