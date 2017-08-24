Comet Hall of Fame seeking applications

Staff report

The Charles City Community School District is seeking nominations of individuals with outstanding achievements to join the new Comet Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was created this year by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation. The foundation aims to “recognize and honor distinguished alumni, or others, who have brought honor to the Charles City Community School District and to serve as inspiration for future graduates,” according to the district website.

Nominees may be considered for achievements in higher education, professional or lifetime accomplishments and civic endeavors. Applications are due Sept. 5.

Candidates who are nominated but not selected each year will remain on file for considered for the next three years, the district said.