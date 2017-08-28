City considers totes for trash

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council met to discuss a variety of topics Monday evening during a planning session.

Charles City is considering moving toward rolling totes to dispose of trash.

During the beginning of the discussion with Jendro Sanitation Service, Charles City Administrator Steven Diers made a point of the defining totes as what you wheel, and bins are what you carry.

The council considered four options for waste disposal including an option to continue to use bags.

President of Jendro Sanitation Services Inc. Alan Powell was present to answer questions for the council.

There were 35-, 65- and 95-gallon totes for garbage and a 65-gallon recycling tote in the council chambers to provide perspective.

Currently Charles City uses bags that can hold 33 gallons.

All of the communities Jendro serves in Butler County use totes, Powell said. Nashua was one of the first communities that converted to totes from the bag system.

In six to eight months Nashua’s trash has gone up and their recycling has ticked down when they went from bags to totes, Powell said.

The residents are responsible for keeping the totes clean.

The only risk of injury to sanitation workers with totes comes from carpel tunnel syndrome from using the joy stick on the equipment, he said.

“There are some challenges we’re going to have to address while moving forward,” Powell said, citing the placement of the totes on the street during inclement weather.

“We’re going to allow two changes a year,” Diers said.

Jendro hasn’t had issues with the elderly being able to handle the totes, Powell said.

“I can see the advantage of it,” said Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger. “It’ll take a couple of months for everyone to get in sync.”

The change would be a sizable investment on behalf of Jendro, Powell said. Jendro would retain ownership of the totes and each would have a serial number.

“We’ve had some in Shell-Rock for seven or eight years.” he said.

“We’re still going to have the orange bags available,” Powell said, in case of an unexpected high volume of trash.

Diers wants to have an agreement prepared by the next Charles City Council workshop.

Wastewater

Fox Engineering was present at the Charles City Council planning session to go over the wastewater treatment plant facility plan.

The plant is estimated to cost $16 million for construction. Completion of the project is estimated for October 2020.

The next step is to start the design process. Then comes the bidding process.

“All it takes is one good bid,” said Fox Engineering Director of Water and Wastewater Lance Aldrich.

Transit

The annual renewal of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments or NIACOG transit agreement was discussed with NIACOG Transit Administrator Kevin Kramer.

The agreement remains largely unchanged, Diers said.

The council was able to review the agreement a month ago.

The numbers have jumped around slightly, said Charles City Mayor James Erb.

Kramer explained that the student fare rose to $1.50 starting in 2015, leading to a decline in ridership.

“Have we had a problem with the young people not having rides, or have they found other means?” Joerger said.

According to the numbers presented to the council, the ridership in Charles City has gone down from 47,512 total rides in 2016 to 26,630 total rides. In 2015 there were 65,754 total rides.

“The ridership has tanked,” said Kramer.

Kramer mention several reasons for the decrease in ridership including a lack of bus drivers.

“We’re seeing a massive driver shortage, not just here,” Kramer said.

Several council members questioned the numbers presented by Kramer.

“There’s less service available to everyone,” said Kramer. “You’ve questioned the numbers but we never have.”

Driver availability and raising the fair have contributed to the the decline in ridership, Kramer said.

“We don’t have the drivers,” Kramer said.

The cost to the city has dropped, which is good financially unless you’re not giving the people rides, Joerger said.

Diers hasn’t recieved any complaints about rides not being available, except that school rides are tight, he said.

Charles City Council member Keith Starr asked Kramer what he would change if he could, and Kramer replied he would lower student fare prices.

Student fares in other communities are a dollar.

No official decisions were made during the session.