President approves disaster declaration for 7 Iowa counties

Staff report

Officials say President Donald Trump has issued a presidential disaster declaration for seven Iowa counties hit by severe weather and flooding July 19-23.

The counties are Allamakee, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette and Mitchell.

The declaration will provide federal funding under the Public Assistance Program, which may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Assessments in the seven counties showed an estimated $7 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also received notification Sunday that the disaster declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation for the entire state.

Reynolds previously issued a state disaster proclamation for Floyd, Chickasaw, Kossuth and Dubuque counties in response to severe weather and flash flooding on July 21-22. Rainfall at the time ranged from 5 to 10 inches and placed Floyd County under a flash flood warning, postponing several county fair activities.

The state proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents, who can receive grants up to $5,000.

Applicants for the state program have until Sept. 8 to submit a claim. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa DHS website at dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance- programs.

Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for eight other counties experiencing the severe storm system beginning July 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.