Charles City considering sanitation change

On Monday night the Charles City Council considered options for waste disposal including using rolling totes with an option to continue to use bags.

Charles City Administrator Steven Diers is going to try to have a contract ready for the City Council to review by its next planning session Sept. 13.

Alan Powell, president of Jendro Sanitation Services Inc., was present to answer questions for the council and spoke in favor of totes.

There were 35-, 65- and 95-gallon totes for garbage and a 65-gallon recycling tote in the council chambers to provide perspective.

The city wouldn’t have any additional cost from switching to totes, Diers said, but prices could vary for individual customers.

Jendro would be footing the bill to provide the totes for each residence, in return for a 10-year contract with the city.

The length of the contract is fairly standard, Diers said.

“They’re a local outfit and local operation,” Diers said. “There’s no out-of-pocket cost to the citizens either.”

Garbage bags in Charles City cost $1.54 each and can hold 33 gallons of material. Using one bag per week results in an annual cost of about $80. Two bags per week on average is a cost of about $160.

The new proposed tote system would charge residents a monthly lump sum according to the size of tote they get.

“No one will have to buy a bin, no one will have to buy a tote,” Diers said. “They’ll be provided as far as the service.”

Totes have wheels and are rolled. Bins have handles and are carried.

Under a system that includes weekly garbage and recycling pickup with a 22-gallon recycling bin the cost would be:

• 35 gallon — $11.50 to $13.50 per month, or $138 to $162 per year.

• 65 gallon — $16 to $19 per month, or $192 to $228 per year

• 95 gallon — $18.50 to $26.50 per month, or $222 to $318 per year.

Under a system with weekly garbage pickup and semi-weekly recycling with a 65-gallon recycling bin the cost would be:

• 35 gallon — $11.50 to $12.50 per month, or $138 to $150 per year.

• 65 gallon — $14 to $16 per month, or $168 to $192 per year.

• 95 gallon — $16 to $18.50 per month, or $192 to $222 per year.

All of those prices are assuming that no more than 75 percent of the residents select a 35-gallon tote, according to City Council documents.

“Based on our discussion last night, the council was interested in moving the direction of the three sized garbage (totes) with a 65-gallon recycling bin,” Diers said.

The council is considering three options of prices for totes and comparing those prices to keeping bags at the same amount.

There are pros and cons to every option, Diers said.

BAGS

Continuing to use bags will give more incentive to recycle than totes, Diers said. Bags will have more people recycling.

“It’s a hurdle. People have to go out to the store and buy bags,” Diers said. “For every bag they use they have to pay, so the fewer bags they use the less they pay for garbage.”

“You can fill that (recycling) bin up and you can buy multiple bins to put that recycling into,” Diers said, so there is an incentive to put everything possible into recycling instead of into bags.

“For really low volume users, bags are going to be the cheapest way” to dispose of trash, he said.

But bags also are messy, Diers said.

“In a lot of parts of town the wildlife tear into them,” he said.

The smell and difficulties involved with taking the bags to the curb are also problems, Diers said.

“It’s more work for Jendro to provide that service,” Diers said, because collecting bags requires an additional person on the truck to go along with the driver to pick up the bags.

TOTES

The totes system answers most of the problems associated with bags, Diers said.

“It’s cleaner and wildlife resistant,” Diers said. “You absolutely don’t have to go buy bags.”

The driver of the collection truck is able to lift and dump the totes remotely, so only one person is needed per truck.

“It discourages recycling, because you have a fixed volume,” Diers said about using totes.

Some parts of Charles City don’t have driveways, so picking up the totes could be difficult, and there is a possibility someone could park in front of the totes on garbage day.

“That’s going to be a challenge in those areas,” Diers said.

The Charles City Landfill Commission hasn’t weighed in on the change, but Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger sits on the commission, Diers said.

Every option and scenario that was presented to the council had garbage getting picked up every week, but recycling would be picked every other week in the later scenario.

If the city decides to go with totes it will have to get its citizens signed up and get word out to residents, Diers said.

The change would be a sizable investment on behalf of Jendro, Powell said. Jendro would retain ownership of the totes and each would have a serial number for tracking.

For Jendro the use of totes could decrease the risk of injury to its sanitation workers, Powell said.

A sanitation career has one the highest risks of injury and in some cases fatality, Powell said.

“It’s better safety wise for Jendro’s employees,” Powell said about using totes.

Jendro services several nearby counties and communities and some still use bags and some use totes.

There are still injuries, Powell said. One would hope those injuries decrease as more communities switch to totes.