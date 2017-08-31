Nominees for Comet Hall of Fame accepted until Tuesday

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Tuesday is the deadline to turn in nomination applications for the brand new Comet Hall of Fame.

The new honor was created by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation to recognize alumni, employees or other district contributors who have gone above and beyond for the school district, said foundation President Chuck Staudt.

“We’re Comets, and we’ve got a great thing going on in our school district,” Staudt said.

The foundation wanted to create something similar to the district’s Fine Arts Century Club, which recognizes a new Hall of Fame member every July for contributions to the fine arts departments in school.

The Comet Hall of Fame committee will take nominations of individuals who have significantly contributed in fine arts, the athletic programs, as a teacher or student in academics, in civic endeavors or as a family member who was actively involved in the district.

“We’re all Comets at the end of the day,” Staudt said.

Applications for consideration are available at the district website, www.charlescityschools.org. The foundation expects to name one or two individuals every year. The Athletic Booster Club, Performing Arts Staff, and the Excellence in Education Foundation make final selections for the Comet Hall of Fame.

Nominees that aren’t chosen the year their application is filed will be considered in the pool for the next two years, Staudt said.