Harvey relief efforts underway as uncertainty remains in Texas

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Six days after Ron and Janice Johnson first sheltered at home against a hurricane, they received a mandatory evacuation order in Katy, Texas.

City officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are attempting to take all precautionary measures managing the Barker Reservoir, which strained under the flooding dumped on the region by Harvey, formerly a category 4 hurricane but now considered a tropical depression.

Almost a week after it first arrived, Harvey is still forecasted to carve a path inland. While much of the news coverage remains in flood-ravaged southeast Texas, the National Weather Service reported Harvey is expected to arrive in Missouri by 7 p.m. on Thursday, and potentially curve north into Kentucky by 7 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NWS Virginia office is tracking the Atlantic Ocean path of Hurricane Irma, although it is not yet forecasted to land near the continental U.S.

Across the nation, private citizens are stepping up and opening wallets to help with relief efforts. New Hampton residents have organized a Hurricane Harvey relief drive for various items, including new undergarments, new socks,

clothing, toiletries, new bed pillows, blankets, cleanup supplies, inflatable mattresses, hand sanitizer, baby/infant items, non-perishable food items, pet food and kids toys.

Items can be dropped off at 511 Bailey Avenue, New Hampton from Sept. 5-7 between 5-7 p.m. Precision of New Hampton employees will deliver donations to Texas.

I Don’t Care of Charles City announced they will be transporting local donations to the New Hampton drive, and residents can drop off items at the restaurant on 417 North Main Street.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends giving cash for disaster survivors, which allows those responding to the emergency flexibility to spend the money as needed. The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is recommended by FEMA and lists organizations active in current disaster-relief efforts. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, located at the Greater Houston Community Foundation to accept tax-deductible flood relief donations for survivors.

Consumer advocates are warning citizens to watch out for fraudulent charity organizations, which tend to arise during disaster recovery efforts. CharityNavigator.org is a non-profit watchdog, and has provided it’s own list of local charities it has independently verified.

The Mid-Missouri Better Business Bureau recommends looking at the track records of charity organizations before making a gift, the Associated Press reported. Also, reputable charities will not be overly aggressive in trying to get people to donate more than they are comfortable with.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives will reportedly act as early as next week to provide money for relief aid, with a larger aid package to arrive later for Texas and Louisiana, the Associated Press reported.

In a message to the Press Thursday morning, Ron Johnson confirmed his Cinco Ranch neighborhood had received mandatory evacuation orders overnight. Later that morning, local news coverage reported that Fort Bend County had incorrectly forecasted the elevation trend in the Barker Reservoir, and that water levels were going down, although it was unclear if the evacuation order was revoked for certain neighborhoods.

“It’s getting more and more grim down here as the waters flow into the reservoir and back up,” Johnson, who graduated high school in Spencer, Iowa, said in a message. “More rain is in the immediate forecast.”

In Mont Belvieu, Texas, Catherine Dobbs used Facebook to update family and friends on her situation in a nearby church shelter, which she expected to remain at for about a week. Dobbs graduated from Charles City High School in 1965, and said she had a 10-minute warning on Monday to evacuate her apartment among rising waters.

By Thursday morning, Dobbs was waiting to hear when she could retrieve personal items, including family photos more than 50 years old, family heirlooms more than 100 years old and a pen collection Dobbs started in 1963.

Dobbs reported the apartment complex did not lose power during the storm, and there may be a chance residents can return to their homes.

“I know that God carries us through the difficult times and right now there is only one set of footprints,” Dobbs wrote.

Bob Fenske of the New Hampton Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this report.