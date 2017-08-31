Rockford man killed in Minnesota crash

Press staff report

A Rockford man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Ryan Clark Uker, 53, of Rockford, was killed a little before 1 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 13 about 5 miles south of Waseca, Minnesota.

According to the report, Uker was driving a 2018 Freightliner semi trailer north on Highway 13 and crossed the centerline. The semi struck a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Zakary Nathan Massie, 31, of Northville, Michigan, which was going south.

Uker was pronounced dead at the scene. Massie was transferred to Mayo Health Systems in Mankato, Minnesota, with what the report called non-life-threatening injuries.

The report said Massie was wearing a seatbelt, but it was unknown if Uker was. The airbag in Uker’s semi deployed, but the airbag in the pickup did not.

Funeral arrangements for Uker are pending with Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rockford.