Floyd Gospel Sing will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

More than 25 gospel soloists and groups will be performing in Floyd Community Park next Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and performing in area churches on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 2017 Floyd Gospel Sing gets underway next Friday morning, featuring a wide range of musicians, quickly switching from one group to another from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Some of the same performers and some new groups will appear on Saturday, also running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Performers include Master’s Voice, Forgiven Quartet, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, and The Williamsons, all from Oklahoma; Liberty Belles, Pam and Phil Morgan, Larry Delawder and Full Life Trio, all from Missouri; Paul’s Journey, from Texas; Lindsay Huggins, from Tennessee; and the Mark Dubbeld Family from Virginia; along with others from other Midwest states and from Iowa.

On Sunday, many of the performers will stick around to appear during services at churches in the area. The full schedule for all three days follows.

The Floyd Gospel Sing was started in 1995 by Pastor Paul and Dixie Phillips of the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd. Proceeds from the annual event go to support the Lighthouse Academy Christian school.

Food will be served by members of the Lighthouse Academy from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

In case of rain, the sing will be held inside the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd.

Here is the schedule for the weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

9:45 a.m. — Welcome from Pastor Paul Phillips.

10 a.m. — Lighthouse Academy, Floyd.

10:20 a.m. — Bechtold Family Singers, Marion.

10:40 a.m. — Galen Roberts, Floyd.

11 a.m. — Master’s Voice, Bristow, Oklahoma.

11:20 a.m. — Liberty Belles, Columbia, Missouri.

11:40 a.m. — Heartland Harmony, Charles City.

Noon — Lunch break.

1 p.m. — Garms Family, Braham, Minnesota.

1:20 p.m. — Paul’s Journey, Magnolia, Texas.

1:40 p.m. — Lindsay Huggins, Nashville, Tennessee.

2 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

2:20 p.m. — Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

2:40 p.m. — Don Shire, White Lake, Wisconsin.

3 p.m. — Master’s Voice, Bristow, Oklahoma.

3:20 p.m. — Redeeming the Time, Floyd.

3:40 p.m. — Larry Delawder, Branson, Missouri.

4 p.m. — Reconciled, Red Oak.

4:20 p.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family, Moneta, Virginia.

4:40 p.m. — Pam and Phil Morgan, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

5 p.m. — The Williamsons, Weleetka, Oklahoma.

5:20 p.m. — Voices of Peace, Brillion, Wisconsin.

5:40 p.m. — Full Life Trio, Savanna, Missouri.

6 p.m. — Supper break.

7 p.m. — Master’s Voice, Bristow, Oklahoma.

7:20 p.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family, Moneta, Virginia.

7:40 p.m. — Paul’s Journey, Magnolia, Texas.

8 p.m. — The Williamsons, Weleetka, Oklahoma.

8:20 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

8:40 p.m. — Joyful Noyz, Galesburg, Illinois.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

9:45 a.m. — Devotions, Pastor Paul Phillips.

10 a.m. — Gates Family, Bloomington, Illinois.

10:20 a.m. — Pam and Phil Morgan, Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

10:40 a.m. — Phil Hague, Urbandale.

11 a.m. — Saratoga Boys, Saratoga.

11:20 a.m. — Voice of Peace, Brillion, Wisconsin.

11:40 a.m. — Higher Power, Windsor Heights.

Noon — Lunch break.

1 p.m. — River City Chorus, Mason City.

1:20 p.m. — Larry Delawder, Branson, Missouri.

1:40 p.m. — Liberty Belles, Columbia, Missouri.

2 p.m. — Don Shire, White Lake, Wisconsin.

2:20 p.m. — Paul’s Journey, Magnolia, Texas.

2:40 p.m. — Joyful Noyz, Galesburg, Iliinois.

3 p.m. — Crimson River, Hampton, Illinois.

3:20 p.m. — Three Redeemed, Floyd.

3:40 p.m. — Gates Family, Bloomington, Illinois.

4 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

4:20 p.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family, Moneta, Virginia.

4:40 p.m. — Lindsay Huggins, Nashville, Tennessee.

5 p.m. — Full Life Trio, Savanna, Missouri.

5:20 p.m. — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

5:40 p.m. — Reconciled, Red Oak.

6 p.m. — Supper break.

7 p.m. — Garms Family, Brahams, Minnesota.

7:20 p.m. — Larry Delawder, Branson, Missouri.

7:40 p.m. — Higher Power, Windsor Heights.

8 p.m. — Don Shire, White Lake, Wisconsin.

8:20 p.m. — Crimson River, Hampton, Illinois.

8:40 p.m. — Grand Finale.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Groups will be appearing at area churches:

• Burt First Presbyterian — 6:30 p.m. — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

• Cedar Falls Riverview Conference Center — 7 p.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family.

• Charles City Bethany Alliance, Pastor Coulter Page — 9 a.m. — Don Shire.

• Charles City Evangelical Free, Pastor Mike Downey — 10 a.m. — Crimson River.

• Charles City Faith Bible Chapel, Pastor Jason Boyd — 10:30 a.m. — Voices of Peace.

• Charles City First Baptist, Pastor Ruth Yeaton — 10 a.m. — Higher Power.

• Charles City West St. Charles United Methodist, Pastor Wendy Johansberg — 10:30 a.m. — Phil Hauge.

• Cresco First Congregational, Pastor Tim Sir — 10:30 a.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

• Eden Presbyterian, Pastor Cathy Belles — 8:30 a.m. — Liberty Belles.

• Fayette Wesleyan — 6 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

• Floyd Gospel Lighthouse, Pastor Paul Phillips — 10:30 a.m. — Paul’s Journey.

• Floyd Grace Methodist, Pastor Wendy Johansberg — 9 a.m. — Joyful Noyz.

• Greene First Presbyterian — 10:30 a.m. — Liberty Belles.

• Hampton United Methodist — 10:30 a.m. — Pam and Phil Morgan.

• Hanford Community Church, Pastor Dan Carlson — 10:15 a.m. — Reconciled.

• Ionia Republic Community Church­­, Pastor John Tunnicliff — 10:30 a.m. — Larry Delawder.

• Lime Springs Methodist, Pastor Paula Hemann — 10:30 a.m. — Full Life Trio.

• Mason City Assembly of God, Pastor George Ady — 10:15 a.m. — Lindsay Huggins.

• Mason City Bethlehem Lutheran, Pastor Mark Lavrenz — 10:15 a.m. — Garms Family.

• Mason City First Baptist, Pastor Ron Stein — 10:30 a.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family.

• Osage­­ Alliance, Pastor Jim Stern — 10:15 a.m. — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

• Osage First Baptist, Lay Pastor Scott Moen — 10:30 a.m. — Gates Family.

• Rockford Gazebo, Pastor Dennis Burns — 5 p.m. — Paul’s Journey (if it rains, go to Rockford United Methodist Church.)

• Saratoga Community, Pastor Tim Sir — 8:30 a.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

The Mark Dubbeld Family will also be singing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Gospel Lighthouse, with Pastor Paul Phillips.