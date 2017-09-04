Vicious dog rule at second reading

The council will discuss and vote on the second reading of an ordinance to deal with dogs that are determined to be vicious.

The ordinance comes after some dogs at PAWs, the local humane society which also runs the city’s animal control facility, were considered vicious, but there were no procedures in place to get rid of them.

The ordinance allows the Charles City chief of police, or a designated representative, to determine whether an animal that has been deemed vicious by a court should be humanly destroyed or returned to its owner, with the condition that the animal be taken outside of city limits.

The council will also review and vote on a contract with Fox Engineering for the wastewater treatment plant project.

There is a lump sum bid from Fox Engineering of $1,597,500 for the project, according to documents attached to the Charles City Council agenda.

The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Charles City Council Chambers in City Hall.