Floyd County Sheriff executes search warrant in Tripoli

Press staff report

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office in executing a search warrant in Tripoli last week.

Contraband was discovered during the search early morning, Aug. 29, according to the press release sent by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and another Bremer County search was execute from that contraband.

“It stemmed from a search warrant done in Charles City back on Aug. 22 with regards to stolen items which were reported on July 30 and Aug. 17 respectively,” said Deputy Jeremy Iriarte with Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in an email to the Press. “Both incidents of burglary were from the same address.”

Currently the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has three suspects pending charges at this time, Iriate said. Authorities declined to release information on the suspects, since the investigation is ongoing.

“The search warrant executed in Tripoli was a signed Floyd County search warrant and assisted by Bremer County Sheriff’s Department and Tripoli Police Department,” Iriate said.

None of the deputies or investigators were named.