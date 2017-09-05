Charles City Council approves Wastewater plan

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council approved a plan to build a new wastewater treatment plan at a projected cost of $16.4 million at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The council voted on several items during the meeting moved to Tuesday night because of the Labor Day holiday.

The wastewater treatment facility plan, by Fox Engineering of Ames, lays out what will be designed at the new plant.

“This is the cheapest option of the three different plants,” said Charles City Administrator Steve Diers. “This plant should be around for 30 to 40 (years).”

Although other designs have a lower upfront cost, according to the design recommendation, the design chosen will be the most economical when considering 20-year operating costs.

The new plant is not required because of Simply Essentials, Diers said, though it did play a role in the decision.

“We’re able to re-utilize what we have out there already,” he said. “This will get us in compliance with the nutrient reduction strategy.

“We’ve known for the past 15 years we’re going to have to do something,” Diers said. “We have an old plant, and we’ve gotten a lot of life out of it.”

The council considered but took no action on a contract with Fox Engineering to design and oversee construction for the treatment plant for a cost of $1,597,500. No action was taken so a Fox Engineering representative could come to the next meeting to review the contract with the council.

The engineering contract will be 9 percent of the total project, said Diers.

Vicious dog

The Charles City Council passed the second reading of the vicious dog ordinance.

The ordinance comes after some dogs at PAWs, the local humane society which also runs the city’s animal control facility, were considered vicious, but there were no procedures in place to get rid of them. The ordinance allows the Charles City chief of police, or a designated representative, to determine whether an animal that has been deemed vicious by a court should be humanly destroyed or returned to its owner, with the condition that the animal be taken outside of city limits.

The main purpose is to provide a process for disposing of vicious dogs that are held at paws, said Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter.

Charles City Council member DeLaine Freeseman asked whether the ordinance had any teeth for citizens that had multiple vicious dogs.

Freeseman was concerned that people could continue to get replacement dogs after having one or more dog declared vicious.

“We’re trying to attach as many of the costs to the dog owner as possible,” said Diers.

Sloter was doubtful whether the city can prevent people from getting a dog after the disposal of dog or animal.

“Ultimately it may be difficult to collect the fees from the owner,” said Sloter.

Transit agreement

The transit contract that Charles City has with North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) will remain the same as it has been, Diers said, except for a 3 percent increase in reimbursement.

“We’ll continue to review this going forward,” Diers said. “We’re likely to be looking for a new provider to provide service.”

Freeseman asked whether there are any options for other transit providers.

“We’ll find out when we bid this out,” Diers said. “We’ll need to start this sooner than in the spring.”

The city is also purchasing a 4-by-4 truck for the water department, spending $36,468 for a Ford three-quarter-ton pick-up.

“We were able to save a few thousand bucks by going with a new and earlier year truck,” Diers said.

The council approved a request from Susan Jacobs for a street closure on the 400 block of Meadow Lane for a Sept. 24 block party.

The Clark Street sidewalk extension project and 2017 Art Center Stair Repair Project had their final payments approved by the Charles City Council.

Public hearing dates were set for the urban renewal amendment for the southwest urban renewal area for Cambrex and for a development agreement with Cambrex. Both hearings were set for Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

There are two positions open on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and interested persons should contact City Hall and speak with the city clerk, administrator or mayor.

There’s no specific training required, but experience with zoning and building would be helpful.

“They have a lot of responsibility,” Diers said.

Commission members make recommendations to the council.

The council next meeting will be a planning session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.