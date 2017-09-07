Plenty of spots open on area city election ballots

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

With a little less than two weeks to go to file nomination papers, several races on city ballots in Floyd County are still missing candidates for the November elections.

Official nomination filing opened Aug. 28 and will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.

In Charles City, these are the seats that will be up for election Nov. 7, the incumbents, and who has filed as of Thursday afternoon, according to Amanda Theilen, the election clerk at the Floyd County Auditor’s Office:

• Charles City mayor — Longtime incumbent Jim Erb has said he will not seek re-election. A number of people have publicly expressed interest in running for the seat, but no one has submitted official nomination papers.

• Charles City Council — Two seats open, currently held by Gerald Joerger and DeLaine Freeseman. Joerger has filed for re-election, and so far is the only person to have filed for a council seat.

In other cities in Floyd County, here are the seats open, the incumbents and who has filed as of Thursday:

• Colwell: Mayor (Jeff Wright) and five council seats open (Ryan Wegner, Jennifer Cross, Mark Kirsch, Chelsey Sensor-Moen and Judy Budwig). No one has filed.

• Floyd: Mayor (Trevis O’Connell) and two council seats open (Kevin Krueger and Charlie Newman). O’Connell has filed papers for re-election.

• Nora Springs: Mayor (George K. Anderson) and two council seats open (Brian Hanft and Margaret Ueker). James Kraninger has filed for a City Council seat.

• Marble Rock: Three council seats open (J.R. Ackley, Gary Schmidt and Todd Schriever). Schriever has filed for re-election.

• Rockford: Mayor (Scott Johnson) and three council seats open (Jason Stokes, Michael Smith and Vernon Arndt). Derek Johnson has filed papers for City Council.

Rudd: Mayor (Matt Grady) and two council seats open (Jerry Miller and Nancy Ehlebracht). Donna Lunsford has filed to run for mayor.