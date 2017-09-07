A chronic nuisance ordinance could be in Charles City’s future

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City officials are working on presenting a chronic nuisance ordinance to the Charles City Council.

The ordinance is modeled after similar ones in Mason City, Waterloo and Dubuque.

“We really wanted to step up the game as far as enforcing nuisances around town,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers. “That’s something we’ve really taken charge of to make improvements and strides and I think we have.”

The city wants to be able to bring nuisance issues to the attention of landlords for the safety of the community and neighborhood, Diers said.

“So that if there are constant calls going out to a particular address — police are getting called out there all the time — we want the landlord to be aware of that,” he said.

The goal is for landlords to “really, ultimately, be responsible for that activity and to do what they can on their part to keep good tenants,” he said.

The ordinance has been brought up multiple times at City Council planning sessions, with changes and work still progressing. Diers, Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter and Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson have been working together on the proposal. “Over the last six months we’ve been working on this idea,” Diers said. “The question is will it get challenged from property owners.” So far the chronic nuisance ordinances in other cities haven’t been challenged in court. “That’s been a concern and something we want to address,” Diers said, “that we’re going about this in a fair and appropriate way.” In a previous session the council discussed the time period during which multiple offenses would have to occur to constitute a chronic nuisance. Council member Keith Starr stated that 18 months would be more effective than 12 months at catching chronic nuisance violators. Sloter said in an Aug. 17 meeting he considered 12 months more feasible. “These other communities have landed on three (nuisances) in 12 (months), so we’ve implemented the same approach,” Diers said. “The ultimate goal is not to punish the landlord. The ultimate goal really is to bring awareness to the landlord.” After contacting and informing the landlord of the nuisance, a plan would be set up to abate the nuisance and if that plan doesn’t work there could be a punitive fine, Diers said. “Really what we want to do is work with our landlords around town, and home owners, to address the issues, not penalize,” Diers said. “It’s an ordinance for the entire community.”