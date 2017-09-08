School board election to be held Tuesday

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Voting will be open Tuesday for Iowa’s school board elections.

In Charles City, candidates Missy Freund, Joshua Mack and incumbent Scott Dight are running for three open positions on the Charles City Board of Education.

In Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, Mike Staudt and Jeff Kuhlers are running for the two open positions on the Board of Education.

Voters can still cast absentee ballots until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Floyd County Courthouse, election clerk Amanda Theilen said. Polling locations will be open from noon to 8 p.m. for voters in the Charles City and RRMR school districts.

The easiest way for voters to find their polling location is at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, Theilen said. The website requires voters to provide their ZIP code, house number and street address.

Voters who still have questions about their polling location can call the Floyd County Auditor’s Office at 641-257-6131, Theilen said.

Precinct polling stations are at the following locations:

CHARLES CITY

• Precinct 1: Floyd County Courthouse.

• Precinct 2 (includes school district members in Chickasaw County): Messiah Lutheran Church.

• Precinct 3: Trinity United Methodist Church.

• Floyd, Niles and Cedar townships: Floyd Community Center.

RUDD-ROCKFORD-MARBLE ROCK

• Rudd: Rudd City Hall.

• Rockford: Rockford City Hall.

• Marble Rock: Marble Rock Public Library.