CC Schools release homecoming themes

Staff report

Charles City students will be wrapped in the homecoming spirit from Sept. 18 until game day, Sept. 22. The school district released each day’s theme for students and staff ready to take on Spirit Week, beginning on Monday. The full event schedule is expected to be released later today.

Monday, Sept. 18 – Class Colors Day

Seniors (Purple)

Juniors (Blue)

Sophomores (Green)

Freshmen (Red)

8th grade (Purple)

7th grade (Blue)

6th grade (Green)

5th grade (Red)

4th grade (Purple)

3rd grade (Blue)

2nd grade (Green)

1st grade (Red)

Kindergarten (Yellow)

Preschool (Pink)

Staff (Black with white accents)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – America Day

Red, white & blue (patriotic)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Character Day

Thursday, Sept. 21- Generations Day

Freshmen: babies

Sophomores: toddlers

Juniors: adults (professionals)

Seniors: senior citizens

Staff: teenagers

Charles City Middle School: Hats, glasses, and socks

Lincoln Elementary School & Washington Elementary School: Crazy Socks Day

Friday, Sept. 22 – Orange and Black

Entire community, orange and black