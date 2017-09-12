CC Schools release homecoming themes

Staff report
Charles City students will be wrapped in the homecoming spirit from Sept. 18 until game day, Sept. 22. The school district released each day’s theme for students and staff ready to take on Spirit Week, beginning on Monday. The full event schedule is expected to be released later today.
Monday, Sept. 18 – Class Colors Day
Seniors (Purple)
Juniors (Blue)
Sophomores (Green)
Freshmen (Red)
8th grade (Purple)
7th grade (Blue)
6th grade (Green)
5th grade (Red)
4th grade (Purple)
3rd grade (Blue)
2nd grade (Green)
1st grade (Red)
Kindergarten (Yellow)
Preschool (Pink)
Staff (Black with white accents)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 – America Day
Red, white & blue (patriotic)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Character Day
Thursday, Sept. 21- Generations Day
Freshmen: babies
Sophomores: toddlers
Juniors: adults (professionals)
Seniors: senior citizens
Staff: teenagers
Charles City Middle School: Hats, glasses, and socks
Lincoln Elementary School & Washington Elementary School: Crazy Socks Day
Friday, Sept. 22 – Orange and Black
Entire community, orange and black