Charles City School Board Election results

Staff Report

The Charles City school board election brought in two new members, and one incumbent returned to the board.

Incumbent Scott Dight ran for re-election while other incumbents James Frisbie and Lorraine Winterink both didn’t seek another term.

Dight and newcomers Missy Freund and Joshua Mack won the three available seats.

Charles City Board of Education President Dight was first elected along with four other current board members in 2013.

He served his first term on the Board of Education from 1993 to2005. After a few years’ break, Dight ran and was elected again in 2013, and has served as board president for three years.

The other candidates have experience on various commissions in Charles City.

Freund serves on the Charles City Chamber of Commerce board and the outreach committee through Community Revitalization.

Mack is on the Charles City Broadband Commission, which he joined this year.

Dight, Mack and Freund are joining Jason Walker and Robin Macomber, whose terms were not up for election.

Charles City High School senior Falyn Knecht will also joining the Board of Education this year after she was sworn in during Monday’s meeting.

Knecht is replacing previous student member Dylan Salinas as the student board representative.

The Rudd Rockford Marble Rock School District school board will have one new member.

Incumbents whose seats were up were Harm Eggena and Mike Staudt. Eggena did not seek re-election.