Charley Western Bridge Historically significant

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charley Western Bridge has been deemed to be historically significant by EOR Iowa, a consulting company.

During the Charles City Council planning session Wednesday evening, Charles City Administrator Steven Diers told the council that the bridge was historically significant in his city administrator notes.

The next step is to work with the State Historical Preservation Office to do preservation through recordation, said Charles City Engineer John Fallis.

The recordation will including taking photos of the bridge and documenting its history.

Waste Water Treatment Plant

The council also reviewed a task order from Fox Engineering that would cost just under $1.6 million.

Some of the amount is lump sum and some is subject to change depending on the hours of work needed, Diers said.

“We have an overall agreement with Fox Engineering,” Diers said.

The task order would concern Fox Engineering services associated with the design, bid, construction, post-construction, some funding assistance, overall inspection and oversight of the wastewater treatment plant construction and initial operation process.

The order is going to get revised and brought back to the council.

Chronic Nuisance ordinance

Charles City Assistant Attorney Brad Sloter and Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson spoke with the council about a proposed nuisance ordinance and its revisions.

A lot of the calls the police receive are from common areas and not particular apartment units, said Sloter.

After the second time the owner is sent a letter, essentially they’re separating the common areas as opposed to specific units.

“We’re trying to separate the common areas,” Sloter said. “I rewrote the procedure section.”

The ordinance would bring the situation to the owner’s attention after the second instance, and after the third instance the owner receives a final notice, said Sloter.

If the property changes hand it resets, said Sloter.

“Sounds like we have this one under control,” said Charles City Mayor James Erb.

Solid Waste Contract

The council reviewed the pricing options for an upcoming Jendro solid waste contract.

“We want to incentivize additional recycling,” Diers said. “The worst case scenario you’re looking at is an additional three dollars a month.”

Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger said he has had older two-family households talk to him about the options.

“There’s hardly any change in a person’s cost,” Joerger said.

Jendro sells twice as many large bags as they do small bags, said Jendro President Alan Powell.

“There’s a lot more bigger bags than there are smaller bags,” Powell said. “I’m going to order these totes a week or two after the ink is dry.”

Individual household will sign up for what size totes they want with the city.

The orange bags won’t be gone completely. Charles City residents will be able to buy bags from the city if a household has additional garbage.

Sanitation trucks will be specific to picking up totes and not bags, because the trucks will use an arm to pick-up the garbage tote, but it would rip a bag.

“Over the long haul we’re going to see more price stability,” Diers said.

“The reality is people don’t like change,” said Dan Mallaro.

The council members will get back to Diers by Friday on their preference of options with different costs.

City Improvement Association

The Council reviewed an agreement with the City Improvement Association for the city to help fund projects for the CIA in exchange for park maintenance.

The dollar amounts have remained the same since 2009, said Steven Lindaman, parks and recreation director.

CIA been around for 114 years now, said Cherie Schager, president of the CIA.

“We can’t thank the city enough. We enjoy the relationship,” Schafer said.