Floyd County sexual assault conviction upheld

The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a former Marble Rock resident who was convicted of raping a woman who was a guest in his home in May 2016.

Stephen Carl Brodersen Jr., 48, was convicted on Oct. 6, 2016, in Floyd County District Court of third degree sexual assault, a class C felony, and later sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

He was convicted in a jury trial of the sexual assault of a woman from Maine with whom he had a previous relationship, and for whom he had paid for a bus ticket to Iowa.

Although Brodersen’s defense during the trial was that the sex was consensual, part of the prosecution’s case was a series of text messages between the victim and the defendant where she said she was not interested in a physical or romantic relationship.

Later, after the incident occurred, further text messages from the victim said she had been violated, leading Brodersen to attempt to commit suicide, the prosecution argued.

When the victim found Brodersen unresponsive and called 911, she told the dispatcher that Brodersen had raped her, testimony showed. As a result of that, the victim was encouraged by authorities to undergo a medical evaluation to collect evidence of an assault.

During the trial, the nurse who examined the victim testified about remarks the victim had made describing the assault.

Brodersen appealed the verdict, arguing that the nurse’s testimony should not have been admitted because it was hearsay. Statements made during a medical examination or treatment are allowed under an exception to the hearsay rule, but Brodersen argued that exception didn’t apply because the nurse was performing a forensic examination, not a medical examination.

The Court of Appeals noted that the hearsay exception for medical evaluation or treatment is allowed because a person has an incentive to be honest in such a situation so as to receive the correct treatment.

The court said in its ruling:

“It was the victim that — on her own — told the 911 dispatcher she had been sexually abused by Brodersen, in addition to relating Brodersen’s medical emergency that day. The victim told the responding officers she had been sexually abused by Brodersen, and it was the victim that ultimately chose to go to the hospital for an examination, told the emergency room staff she had been sexually abused, waited to be examined by the sexual-assault nurse examiner, and then told the nurse what happened. We believe these circumstances are evidence of the victim’s motivation to be truthful.

“While the statements made by the victim to the nurse were used to determine what forensic evidence to obtain, we believe all of the statements were made for purposes of medical diagnosis, if not for medical treatment. That the matters overlap is due to the nature of the crime.”

The Court of Appeals also ruled that the evidence supplied by the nurse was not prejudicial because it simply repeated testimony from other sources that was already in the record.

“We think the jury’s guilty verdict was surely unattributable to the admission of hearsay evidence, and therefore, its admission was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court ruled.