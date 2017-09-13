Nashua-Plainfield superintendent may retire in December

By Bob Fenske, Nashua Reporter

The Nashua-Plainfield School Board will begin searching for a new superintendent after board members Monday approved a retirement request from current Superintendent Randy Strabala.

“It’s been something I’ve thought about for a while now,” Strabala said, “but at the same time, I really want to do what’s best for the district. Nashua-Plainfield has been very good to me.”

Strabala would like to retire Dec. 31, but even before he presented his proposal to the board, he said he would do whatever the board asked him to do.

On Monday night, board members approved the request pending finding a suitable replacement.

“We do that with a lot of people,” Strabala said, “and so I’m completely understanding what the board is thinking.”

Strabala is in his ninth year as Nashua- Plainfield’s superintendent. Before that, he served as the district’s high school principal for 11 years.

He began his education career at Central City, where he taught social studies and coached a variety of sports for 11 years and was the high school principal for four more.

Strabala, who also serves as superintendent at Clarksville, said he believes there are some real advantages to having a superintendent take over in mid-year, rather than the more traditional summer starting date.

“When I started sharing over at Clarksville it was July 1, and no one’s around,” he said. “That can be a tough thing as far as really getting to know your district and your staff.”

By Dec. 31, he said, most required state reports have been filed. And this year, Nashua-Plainfield already has a contract in place with its teachers as the board agreed to a two-year deal last spring.

He said his decision to retire was more for personal reasons than professional ones. He and his wife, Jan, would like to spend more time with their children and grandchild and also travel more.

“I’ve helped raise a lot of other’s people children,” he said, “and now, I’d like to spend more time with my kids and their families.

“Really, it’s a personal decision. Professionally, I still like my job. Personally, it’s just time.”

Still, he said if Nashua-Plainfield can’t find a suitable replacement, he has no issue with staying. His contract runs through June 30.

“The district is going to come first,” he said. “My desire is to retire on Dec. 31, but if that doesn’t work out, that’s fine, too. Like I said, we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the district.”