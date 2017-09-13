School board hears results of 2017 senior survey, but more data needed

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A third-party exit survey gives Charles City High School a new perspective on seniors who graduated in 2017 — but the school has a few things to tweak to receive better data, Principal Josh Johnson told the Board of Education on Monday.

The class exit survey was the first conducted by LifeTrack Services for the district, and tallied answers from 99 out of 107 graduating seniors.

Johnson told board members that Carrie Lane program students didn’t take the survey, but would in future years.

The survey attempted to break down demographics in the class, and split answers into three main categories: college and career readiness, participation and community, and culture and climate.

The majority of questions reported an approval rate of above 70 percent.

But in his presentation, Johnson highlighted a question on whether students believe there is a culture of mutual respect at the high school: 32 percent of respondents said “no.”

“When you see something that’s that personal to staff, that kind of hits you in your heart a little bit,” Johnson said in his presentation. “You want to make sure you back that up with other data.”

That data confirms Iowa Youth Survey results the district has previously received, in which 70 percent of tenth-grade students said, “We have some work to do in terms of mutual respect,” Johnson said.

“I’ve talked to a couple of seniors who graduated. … They brought up an interesting point to me, that it might be that students are calling out their fellow seniors, and saying they don’t see students giving teachers mutual respect,” Johnson added.

“That’s an interesting way to look at how this data comes down, but regardless, a third of our kids are feeling like we’ve got work to do,” he said.

Other snapshots Johnson reported to the board include:

• 78 percent of students believe the school effectively prepared them for high education or work.

• 55 percent of students believe the school offered enough “real-world” opportunities to participate in the community.

• 91 percent of students believe the school offered a positive learning environment for students.

In the future, Johnson said, he’d like the school to gain more data on students who follow through with post-high school plans they report as seniors.

He noted there is currently no follow-up with graduates after that initial exit survey, so there is no way to measure how many students who intend to continue school actually graduate with a higher degree.

“We need to know more about our kids, not just in terms of college and career readiness, but learning behaviors, profiles and some of those things,” Johnson said.

“We have a lot of different things happening in the district to find out what our kids want and what they need.”