Signup for fall ASL class closed; free spring classes open

1 of 5

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Fall registration for a free American Sign Language class is closed — but organizers have had so much interest, a spring semester class is already being planned for.

Deaf education teacher Jessie Menchak said the ASL beginners’ course, scheduled to begin in October, received 63 signups. Her first course in December 2016 had 15 people sign up.

Deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals, family members of deaf/hard-of-hearing individuals and teachers/audiologists were prioritized for this October’s class. Community members who had already signed up by Wednesday are prioritized registrants for the spring beginners’ class, which starts Jan. 8.

“I’m extremely excited about it,” Menchak said. “This is a need — we have deaf kids and deaf adults who can’t communicate, because people can’t communicate with them.”

Registration is still open for the free class. Participants may sign up for Mondays or Wednesdays, from 6-7 p.m. in the Washington Elementary School library. Students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The spring class will be a repeat of the basics offered this October, and no prior understanding of ASL is required, Menchak said. Interested participants sign up on a Google form through the Northeast Regional Academy (NERA) Facebook page, @isupportdeafed, or contact Menchak at jmencha@charles-city.k12.ia.us.

“It’s a language access goal” for the community, Menchak said. “I want people to learn the language in at least the basic level … It opens doors that previously weren’t open.”

“We’ll be pushing for more classes like this in the future.”

NERA is also interested in reaching more deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Charles City schools, Menchak added. Families can email Menchak or contact her at 314-560-8747.

“These (ASL) classes are possible because of this program. At this time we’re still seeking students and parents interested, and expanding our services to their students,” Menchak said.