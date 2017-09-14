Still spots open for city elections in Floyd County

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

With one week left to file nomination papers, Floyd County municipal election races are starting to fill out, but there are still several areas where there are fewer candidates than seats open.

Nominations close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Floyd County auditor’s office.

As of Thursday afternoon, here are the persons who have filed nomination papers for area races, according to information from Amanda Theilen, the election clerk at the auditor’s office:

• Charles City mayor — Matt Lovik becomes the first candidate to file. Several others have publicly expressed an interest in running, but have not yet filed papers to get on the ballot.

• Charles City Council (two seats open) — No additional filings this week. Incumbent Gerald Joerger had previously filed for re-election.

• Colwell (mayor and five council seats open) — No one has filed.

• Floyd (mayor and two council seats open) — Incumbent Charles Newman has filed to seek re-election to the council. Incumbent Trevis O’Connell previously filed for re-election as mayor.

• Nora Springs (mayor and two council seats open) — Incumbent Margaret Ueker and Larry Cross have filed for city council. James Kraninger had previously also filed for a council seat.

• Marble Rock (three council seats open) — Kaylah Schweizer has filed. Incumbent Todd Schriever had filed previously.

• Rockford (mayor and three council seats open) — Incumbent Scott Johnson has filed for re-election as mayor. Incumbent Vernon Arndt and N. Bruce Inman have filed for the council election, joining Derek Johnson who filed previously.

• Rudd (mayor and two council seats open) — No new filings. Donna Lunsford filed previously to run for mayor.