Families boost skills at elementary literacy night

Staff report

Fifty-five Lincoln and Washington Elementary School students brought family members to Thursday’s literacy night at Washington Elementary.

The school offered families dinner in the cafeteria together, before grade levels split into separate classrooms for age-appropriate reading activities. The night was designed to encourage family members and students to work together on reading and comprehension skills, school administrators said.

The event comes as Charles City elementary schools recognize a boost in reading scores recorded by the state of Iowa. The standardized state assessment FAST reported a growth of 11.9 percentage points for Charles City kindergartners through third graders, from fall 2016 to spring 2017.

That places Charles City in the top ten percent of schools across the state in terms of growth, and above the state average growth of 2.9 percent, the district said.