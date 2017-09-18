Amendment to fireworks ordinance gets rid of city permits for sellers

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council voted Monday evening to amend its fireworks ordinance to be in compliance with state law.

The city will no longer require city permits to sell fireworks.

Nothing is changed regarding the use of consumer-grade fireworks, which is prohibited in city limits, said Charles City Assistant City Attorney Brad Sloter.

“At this point we’re probably going to rely on our zoning as far as the restricting of sales,” Sloter said.

The original fireworks ordinance was modeled after other cities to include provisions to require a city permit in addition to a state-issued license, Sloter said.

“There’s pretty stringent requirements in the state code, as far as who’s authorized to obtain a license to sell fireworks,” Sloter said. “There are already laws in place regarding the sale and inspection for consumer fireworks.”

A recent ruling from the courts in the city of Ankeny has barred cities from including additional requirements from sellers, Sloter said.

Vicious Dogs

The Charles City Council also approved the final reading of a new ordinance on vicious dogs.

The ordinance comes after some dogs at PAWs were considered vicious, but there were no procedures in place to get rid of them.

“We made substantial changes a year and half ago,” said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

The new ordinance allows the Charles City chief of police, or a designated representative, to determine whether an animal deemed vicious by a court should be humanly destroyed or returned to its owner, with the condition that the animal be taken outside of city limits.

“We’ve amended this to allow provisions for that,” Diers said.

Homecoming parade

The Charles City school homecoming parade route will start at the YMCA and go northwest on Ferguson Street to Main Street, then travel up Main Street until turning off on Riverside Drive and returning to the staging area on North Jackson Street.

Charles City High School Assistant Principal Larry Wolfe was present at the meeting to go over the route and to invite the council to its homecoming celebrations.

“It’s part of our tradition and an exciting part none-the-less,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe encouraged the council and everyone else to show up with orange and black on Friday.

The city took no action on the engineering services agreement with Fox Engineering so that the contract could continue to be worked on.

The city also approved an agreement with the City Improvement Association for an additional three years.

“Its been a great program for a lot of years,” said Charles City Council member DeLaine Freeseman.

Charles City Mayor James Erb noted that trick-or-treating for Halloween will take place on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Charles City Council’s next meeting will be a planning session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.