Ionia woman injured in crash with semi

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

An Ionia woman was injured early Monday morning when her vehicle struck the tires of an oncoming semi tractor trailer being driven by a Charles City man, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

Anna Schmitz, 42, of Ionia was driving a Dodge SUV east on Iowa Highway 3 within the Shell Rock city limits at about 6:40 a.m., when she crossed the centerline and struck the rear dual tires of a semi which was traveling west, the report said.

The semi was being driven by Lee Winter, 61, of Charles City, and was transporting liquid asphalt. There was no leakage or spill because of the accident, the state patrol report said.

Schmitz was transported by Waverly Ambulance to Waverly Health Center. The hospital does not release patient condition reports, but the traffic report said her life was saved by the use of a seatbelt.

Winter was not injured, according to the accident report.

The state patrol is investigating the incident and charges are pending, the report said.

Schmitz is the wife of Anthony Schmitz, who pleaded guilty in February to two felonies resulting from a traffic accident where he crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by a Bassett woman.

He was sentenced in July to serve consecutive sentences of not more than 10 years for child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, and not more than five years for serious injury by a vehicle, a Class D felony.

Anthony Schmitz tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine in his body at the time of the accident, which injured two of his children who were in the car with him, and injured the woman in the car he hit.