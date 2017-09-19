Police investigate two Sunday morning robberies

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Early Sunday morning two Charles City businesses were robbed. One was broken into and one had an armed robbery.

At 5:57 a.m., Quality Auto Service was broken into and had an undisclosed amount taken. A side window was cracked and broken but held together, but a window on the door was shattered.

“He swings like a girl,” Quality Auto Services Owner Steve Robel said of the thieve’s attempt to break the side window.

The break-in hasn’t affected business at Quality Auto, said Robel. The only thing changed is the entrance.

“They’re thieves. They’re not very smart,” said Robel.

Shortly after Quality Auto Services was broken into, at around 6 a.m., Rush Stop, a gas station on South Main Street, was robbed of about $600 by an individual with a gun. The robbery happened shortly after Rush Stop opened for business.

Currently both crimes are under investigation, said Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson.

Other than both crimes occurring shortly after one another, the Charles City police are not seeing a connection, Anderson said.

Currently there are no suspects, Anderson said, adding, “We would always ask for the public’s help.”

Someone may have seen this person across town, he said. If anyone was out at that time of the morning and noticed something, it could be pertinent to the case, even if the information seems unrelated.

Anyone with any information that could help is asked to call the Charles City Police Department at 641-228-3366.