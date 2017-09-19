More candidates join ballots for November elections

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Several more people have recently turned in nomination papers to be on the ballots in Floyd County communities for the November elections.

Nomination papers are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Floyd County Auditor’s Office to be included on the ballots.

Here are the people who have filed since last Thursday, according to Amanda Theilen, the election clerk at the county auditor’s office:

• Charles City mayor — Dean Andrews joins previously filed Matt Lovick on the ballot.

• Charles City Council (two seats) — Incumbent DeLaine Freeseman has filed to join incumbent Gerald Joerger in seeking re-election.

• Colwell (mayor and five council seats) — Judy Budwig has filed for city council.

• Floyd (mayor and two council seats) — No new filings. Previously filed are Trevis O’Connell for mayor and Charles Newman for council. Both are incumbents.

• Nora Springs (mayor and two council seats) — No new filings. Previously filed were Margaret Ueker, Larry Cross and James Kraniger for council seats.

• Marble Rock (three council seats) — Steven Wells has filed for council. Kaylah Schweizer and Todd Schriever had previously filed.

• Rockford (mayor and three council seats) — Michael J. Smith and Diane Marker filed for city council. Previously filed were Scott Johnson for mayor and Vernon Arndt, N. Bruce Inman and Derek Johnson for council.

• Rudd (mayor and two council seats) — No new filings. Previously filed was Donna Lunsford for mayor.