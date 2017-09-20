Charles City man convicted on theft, drug charges

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City man has been convicted on three counts of theft, possession of methamphetamine and ongoing criminal conduct.

Daniel Leroy Connerley, 40, was convicted by a jury in Floyd County District Court last week for stealing money from gaming machines in Charles City, Floyd and Colwell in summer 2016.

He was convicted of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, for stealing more than $1,000 from two gaming machines located in the Liquor, Beer and Tobacco Outlet in Charles City on Aug. 13, 2016; third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, for stealing more than $500 from a gaming machine at the 218 Fuel Express in Floyd on Aug. 11, 2016; and fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor, for stealing not more than $200 from a gaming machine at the Colwell Tap on July 7, 2016.

In each case he was accused of forcing the machines open and taking the cash inside, and was caught on store surveillance video.

He was also convicted of ongoing criminal conduct, specified unlawful activity, a Class B felony, for committing at least two thefts on a continuing basis; and was convicted of possession of methamphetamine, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

At the time of his arrest, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Connerley was suspected of at least seven burglaries.

The penalty for a Class B felony conviction is a maximum prison term of not more than 25 years in prison. The Class D penalty is not more than 5 years in prison. Conviction of aggravated misdemeanors has a penalty of a prison term not to exceed 2 years and conviction of a serious misdemeanor has a maximum penalty not to exceed one year in prison. All the convictions have fines as well.

Sentencing has been set for Nov. 20 in Floyd County District Court.