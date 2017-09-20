Lions Club will offer preschool vision screening





By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City preschool children will have an opportunity in October for a free vision test through the Lions Club and the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.

Five members of the Charles City Lions Club have been trained to use a special digital camera which the club purchased, according to club member Jerry Meyer, who is one of the five.

The camera takes pictures of a child’s eyes, then those pictures are sent electronically to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, where they are evaluated.

The results of the screening are sent to the parent or guardian within about two to four weeks, with either a notice that no problems were detected, or if there is a possible vision problem, with a letter of referral and a list of area ophthalmologists and optometrists.

The tests are aimed at children age 6 months to preschool, and can show signs of nearsightedness or farsightedness, misaligned eyes, cataracts or eye diseases such as cancer, Meyer said.

Permission slips have been dropped off at preschools to be sent home with parents. Signed permission slips are required for the free screening test to be conducted, and should be returned to the preschool by Oct. 1.

The camera was purchased by the Charles City Lions Club for $10,000 through the Iowa KidSight program at the University of Iowa, Meyer said. He said the local Lions Club has been participating in preschool vision testing for about six years.

Meyer said anyone with questions about the program can contact him at 641-228-7183.

Iowa KidSight is a joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.

Starting in the 2015-16 school year, children entering kindergarten and third grade in Iowa need to have proof of an approved vision screening. The Iowa KidSight screening meets the requirements of that law, according to information from the program.

Since 2000, the Iowa KidSight program has screened more than 425,000 children in the state and referred almost 27,000 for further testing. Almost 80 percent of those referred had some form of vision problem diagnosed, according to the University of Iowa program.

Lions clubs have worked on preventing blindness and other vision and sight-saving initiatives since the club was founded in 1917, according to the international organization.

Meyer said the Charles City Lions Club’s yellow eyeglasses collection box by the Charles Theatre has collected about 4,000 pairs over the years.