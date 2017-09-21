Candidates announced for Comet Hall of Fame

1 of 5

Staff report

Two individuals will be inducted into the new Comet Hall of Fame on Saturday morning, sending the 2017 Charles City homecoming week off on a high note.

This year’s candidates are Shirley Kelly, Doug Bengtson, Mark Sindlinger, Danielle Rippentrop and the late Gil and Donna White.

The induction ceremony and brunch is 10 a.m. at the Gil & Donna White FFA Enrichment Center, located at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. The brunch will also include a Master of Sports Recognition and Master of Performing Arts Recognition.

The brunch and Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at local banks, the Charles City High School and the Charles City Community School District central office (500 North Grand).

CANDIDATES

Shirley Kelly joined the Charles City High School in the fall of 1970, after spending her time as a student teacher from University of Northern Iowa at the district. Kelly spent 22 years as a math teacher at the high school, and as an advisor to the National Honor Society, the cheerleading squad and the President’s Club. During that time, she also served two terms as President of the Charles City Community Education Association and on several district committees.

Kelly left the district for eight years to receive her master’s degree and become a consultant for educational services at Area Education Agency 2. She returned to serve as the K-12 School Improvement Coordinator for both Charles City and the Osage Community School District; two years later she also became the Charles City High School Associate Principal.

In 2005 Kelly was named the high school principal, a position she retired from in 2008. Since then, Kelly has continued to be a mentor to many CCHS principals, and she has continued to serve on district and state committees. Kelly participated in the development of regional sensory-impaired education academies, one of which located in Charles City; and in the founding board of The Learning Center.

Kelly and her husband, John, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Together they have four children, Kyle (Laura), Cynthia, Bryan (Chris), and Brett (Kathy), and eight grandchildren.

Doug Bengtson was a student teacher from the University of Northern Iowa in Charles City in 1970, and joined the district as the junior high band director from 1974-1985. After completing an administrative endorsement from UNI, Bengtson became the Jefferson Elementary School principal in 1985; and after eight years, served jointly as the Jefferson/Lincoln Elementary School principal. Bengtson served as the Lincoln Principal and K-12 School Improvement Facilitator from 2006 until retirement in 2010.

Bengtson was nominated as Teacher of the Year in 1983; and the School Administrators of Iowa District 2 Principal of the Year in 1989 and 2008. He was a finalist as Iowa Principal of the Year in 2009, and is a recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Bengtson served on the founding boards for The Learning Center, the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation, and Citizens Against Child Abuse. His love for band is noted in his 41 years of service as “The Voice of the Comet Marching Band.”

Bengtson married the love of his life and fellow UNI music major, Connie Anderson in 1971. Together, they have two daughters, Tiffany Bilharz and Alyssa (Tom) Gallup, and five grandchildren.

Mark Sindlinger, ’83, was a three-sport athlete during his student career at Charles City High School. Sindlinger won three state heavyweight wrestling titles as a sophomore, junior and senior, and won the Junior National Freestyle championship in 1982. In 1983, Sindlinger was a junior National Greco Champion. He was also named to the first team All-State squad as a defensive tackle, and qualified for state track in the discus.

Sindlinger signed with the University of Iowa on a full-ride scholarship to play football, and continued to wrestle during his college career. He was a starter for three years on the football team and participated in four bowl games; as a wrestler, Sindlinger was a two-time Big Ten Champion at heavyweight, placing fourth his junior year and sixth his senior year in NCAA tournaments. Sindlinger graduated from the University of Iowa in 1987, and joined Edward Jones as a Financial Advisor in 1991.

Sindlinger shares his passion for sports in Charles City by serving as a volunteer football coach for the Comets, and as a member of the Comet Booster Club and Lions Club.

Mark and Julie Sindlinger have been married for the 27 years. Together, they have three daughters, Jessie, Jamie and Jodie.

Danielle Rippentrop, ’06, was a multi-sport athlete at Charles City High School who was selected all-conference in three different sports during her student career. As a sophomore, Rippentrop and her team earned runner-up title at the state basketball tournament, and Rippentrop herself was selected to the all-tournament team.

Rippentrop continued her basketball career while attending the University of Northern Iowa, and graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in Health Promotion: Women’s Health. She returned to Charles City and is currently employed by Farm Bureau as a sales associate.

Rippentrop shares her passion for basketball by serving as the Comets head girls’ basketball coach. She hopes to teach her athletes some of the values the game offers and lessons she learned as a player.

Five years ago, Rippentrop married her high school sweetheart, Dustin Rippentrop. Together, they have three boys, Greyson, Abram, and recently welcomed Lawson three weeks ago.

Donna Ward White was the Charles City Community School District’s head nurse during the 1960s-1970s. Her family describes her as a loving, caring, and kind daughter, mother, and grandmother. She was passionate about volunteering and received an award from the Governor of Iowa for volunteering at nursing homes. In addition, she was recognized for her 30 years of calling bingo at Chautauqua Homes. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, BPW and PTA. Donna White passed away April 17, 2011.

Gil White attended country school in Chickasaw County and obtained his GED at the age of 65. Gil served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was proprietor of Gil White Plumbing and Heating for many years and also farmed. Gil was a member of Knights of Columbus, Pheasants Forever, Floyd County Conservation, Floyd County Museum, Floyd County Fossil & Prairie Park, and partner of Top Notch Feeder Pigs. He also served as commander of the V.F.W. and was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. Gil passed away on December 24, 2013.

Gil and Donna White were married on Jan. 8, 1947. Over the years, the couple contributed to the Charles City Community School District, including the Gerald White Memorial Scholarship, given to the top agriculture student; funding for the Charles City High School weight room; the Gerald White Greenhouse; a New Holland tractor; and the Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center, located at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

The couple have four children, Gerald White (deceased), DuWayne White (deceased), Steve White of Charles City, and Janice (Steve) Barnett of Chandler, Ariz.; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.