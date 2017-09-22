Living history on Century Farm in Rockford

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

About seven miles outside of Charles City sits the Draeger Century Farm. It was established in 1908 and has is still owned by the Draeger family.

The farm is only about one mile off Highway 14, over a bridge and past an old school house that’s fallen out of use.

Vernon and Donna Draeger have been married for more than 60 years, and Vernon continues to mow at least three acres every week when the grass is growing. In December he will turn 102.

At the 2017 Iowa State Fair the Draeger farm was honored as a Century Farm.

Vernon and Donna’s daughter, Dorothy Draeger, helps out at the farm and mows the other half of the property.

“He goes faster than I do,” Dorothy said about her father’s mowing skills. “He’s like a rabbit. Once he gets up, he’s gone.”

Dorothy mainly takes care of the side and detail mowing.

The Draeger farm is rustic and is about as Iowan as “American Gothic.” A large field is across the road and trees and forest surround the barns and buildings.

Vernon was born in the dining room on the table of the farmhouse in December 1915. The table isn’t there anymore, but Vernon is.

He spent a brief 14 years away from the farmstead when he lived on his grandfather’s farm in Roseville.

“That’s kind of where I grew up,” Vernon said. “I think I was only 5 when we left here to go down there.”

He returned to Rockford in his late teens.

“From 1934 to 2017 he’s been here,” Dorothy said.

The Draegers have farmed just about everything, they said. Corn, oats and soybeans have been their primary crops. Cattle, hogs and chickens were raised on the farm as well.

Vernon has seen the transition of farming from horses to tractors.

“Dad never road a tractor,” Vernon said about his father. “He always used horses.”

There were two horses that Vernon used to move wagons and for threshing, he said. “I’ve had a couple run-aways.”

The change from horses to tractors came about in the 1920s for Vernon while he was in Roseville, and the transition was sudden.

“It was during the Depression days,” he said. Farmers would trade in horses for tractors.

“It’s like paying the doctor with eggs,” Dorothy said.

Farmers would work together to thresh oats on a machine that they’d take turns on, Vernon said. “It took quite a while to get done, with all the oat threshing.”

Vernon and Donna first met when she was visiting the farm with her grandmother.

“I brought Grandma here to meet his mother,” Donna said.

They came over for the 90th anniversary of Flood Creek Church. It was a German Methodist church, and Vernon’s father spoke German.

“He blinked at her a few times and wrote a letter,” Dorothy said about her parents. “A week later they decided to go on a date.”

They went down what was called Marble Rock Road, and found that it was being paved.

“He had to turn off and go to the neighbors north of us and then cut across the fields,” Donna said. “We remember the Marble Rock Road being paved.”

Donna drove horses to visit her grandparents. Later on she would drive their tractor.

“Sometimes I slipped off the tractor and the tractor dragged me,” Donna said. “You think the horses would have, but the tractor did.”

“It’s amazing I was born,” Dorothy said.

Donna and Vernon have a 17-year age difference between them.

“I kid him that when he graduated high school he had to wait for her to grow up to become his wife,” Dorothy said.