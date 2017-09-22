Culvert project will close Iowa 14 south of Greene

A culvert replacement project on Iowa Highway 14 south of Greene will require closing the roadway to traffic from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, until early October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

During this closure, motorists will be detoured around the construction zone by using Butler County roads C-23, T-24, and C-13. Permitted oversize loads are prohibited.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts.