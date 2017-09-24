Six new members of the Comet Hall of Fame

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Community Excellence In Education Foundation inducted six members into the new Comet Hall of Fame: Shirley Kelly, Mark Sindlinger, Danielle Rippentrope, Doug Bengtson and Donna and Gil White posthumously.

The event was held Saturday morning at the Youth Enrichment center at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Todd Forsyth, Charles City school activities director, gave out the Master of Performing Arts award and the the Master of Sports award.

The Master of Performing Arts award goes to graduates that have six or more letters in two performing arts during high school.

There were seven graduates that got the award: Karissa Jensen, Joe Iseneker, Kaylee Michael, Ryan Parker, Nathaniel Reams, McKenzie White and Isaac Wink.

The Master of Sports award goes to graduates that have five or more letters in three sports during high school.

There were nine graduates that got the sports award: Sandra Bontemps, Kelsi Crooks, Jaden Foster, Katie Foster, Alex Koehler, Nate Lasher, Sara Martin, Drew Mitchell and Bailey Mitchell.

After the graduate awards were announced each new inductee of the Comet Hall of Fame accepted their award and gave a speech. Steve White accepted on behalf of his parents.

After the all the awards were handed out, the ceremony wrapped up with a performance from the high school group, Rhymes With Orange singing “Alter Mater.”

The brunch was provided by Prostart Students and included a buffet of pastries and casseroles.