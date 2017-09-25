Growing concern over Main Street buildings

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Council met to discuss problems with several Main Street buildings Monday evening, and also held a special session to approve a street finance report.

The council received a letter from the Charles City Historic Preservation Commission requesting that the city hire an independent preservation building architect to give a detailed assessment of the condition of the structures located at 201, 203 and 205 N. Main St. “It is clear that these two buildings are in a serious state of disrepair and that their owners are either unable or unwilling to do something about it,” said Jeff Sisson, chairman of the commission, in the letter. “Not only do these neglected structures present a potential safety issue, but their declining appearance and valuation is having a negative impact on the other structures around them,” he wrote. Sisson was also present at the meeting to make his case.

The first step is to get hold of the code department, said Charles City Administrator Steven Diers.

“It is the cornerstone of downtown in my opinion,” Charles City Council Member Michael Hammond said about the buildings.

I’m not very enthused about spending five- or 10-thousand dollars,” said Charles City Council Member Keith Starr. He suggested that the cost should be shared by the city and the owners if the council decided to take action.

Special session

A brief special meeting was held before the planning session to approve a street finance report for fiscal year 2017.

The report is required by the Department of Transportation each year and is a summary of the revenue and expenses for the past fiscal year.

The city had $1,848,119 worth of street expenses during fiscal year 2017.

Jendro

A Jendro Sanitation agreement was reviewed by the council for switching to wheeled totes instead of bags for residential garbage collection.

The contract is for 10 years, in line with what the city has done in the past, Diers said.

“I’ve had more people talk to me about this than any other thing,” said Charles City Council member Dan Mallaro. He said he’s received positive feedback.

“The vast majority of what I’ve heard has been extremely positive,” Hammond agreed.

Cambrex

The city reviewed an Iowa Economic Development Authority application for the $27 million Cambrex expansion that will add 29 qualified jobs at a pay rate that exceeds $16.85 an hour.

Charles City has been asked to be the project sponsor with a tax rebate and forgivable loan.

The Oct. 16 City Council meeting will include a public hearing on the expansion and on the details of the economic incentive plan.

Midnight

Midnight, a Charles City K-9 police dog, was purchased in 2009, but now his left hip has gone bad and been injured, along with his left knee.

His handler, Officer Zach Eckenrod, would like to take ownership of the dog.

“It seems like the right thing to do,” said council member DeLaine Freeseman.

Charles City Council member Jerry Joerger was absent from the session.