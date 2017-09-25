New school board hears progress on athletic complex, North Grand building

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Board of Education welcomed new members Joshua Mack and Missy Freund Monday evening in the first board meeting since the school elections.

Outgoing board members Lorraine Winterink and Jim Frisbie thanked colleagues on the board for the partnership from four and six years before adjourning ahead of the regular meeting.

“We became such a good team,” Winterink said. “I think our new members are going to really energize our board. Having younger kids in their homes will bring a different focus.”

Before commencing the regular meeting, the Board of Education appointed Jason Walker as board president and Scott Dight as vice president. The board also approved moving regular meetings to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 9.

ATHLETIC COMPLEX PROJECT

Activities director Todd Forsyth and several community members volunteering on the new athletic complex project presented to the Board of Education on Monday.

Vince and Jenny Huegel gave site visit reports to the board, showing photographs from their visits to baseball/softball complexes at Independence, Linn-Mar school districts and Wartburg College.

The task force believes that artificial turf could be the most practical investment, rather than natural grass on the fields, Forsyth and the Huegels separately told the board. Initial estimates for artificial turf are about $110,000, task force member Jeremy Heyer said.

Board member Robin Macomber asked the task force to prepare to answer community member’s questions with data.

“We have to have those numbers to convince the public what we’re doing is an investment in the future. It’s not that we want to have what the colleges have,” Macomber said.

“I really think this committee understands that we have limited capital,” Forsyth said. “We have to come up with the money. We understand that.”

The board also heard from Kurt Herbrechtsmeyer of Capital Fund Drive, who gave a report on the district’s initial fundraising effort.

Herbrechtsmeyer estimated the district needs to raise an initial $200,000 minimum per athletic field to address the immediate construction concerns of a baseball and softball diamond, he told the board.

“We feel there’s corporate and individual donors for each field. Corporate donors would raise about half of what we need, but we need to push for interested parties who want to see this happening,” he told board members.

“Our goal is to truly construct two playable fields. The interest in bleachers will come when people have to sit in lawn chairs and look over each other’s shoulders,” Herbrechtsmeyer said.

Forsyth said the district has already received it’s first anonymous gift of $5,000, donated in the name of Logan Luft, 15, who died in an accident over the summer.

NORTH GRAND PROPOSAL

Board members formally approved or disapproved a list of nine baseline fixture standards sent by developer Charley Thomson, which he intends to include in potential apartments at the North Grand building.

Thomson was required to share the baseline standards with the board as part of a six-month agreement, approved by the Board of Education in June, which gives Thomson the option to purchase the North Grand building for $1.

In a letter to the board regarding finishing standards of apartments, Thomson included in a footnote that he believes the six-month option agreement between himself and the district has not legally started.

“Although the Option Agreement is dated ‘June 12, 2017,’ North Grand Building LLC notes that the Agreement, in its current form, still lacks a legal description sufficient for recording in Iowa,” Thomson wrote in the footnote.

The legal description insufficiency stems from an illegible measurement in one of the older documents kept by the school district, Thomson told the Press.

“It’s a really small issue,” Thomson said. “We intend to meet [the deadline], but we’ll be in touch if we need more time.”

The Charles City district attorney disagrees with Thomson’s opinion and notified him that the six-month option agreement period expires on Dec. 12, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Press.

SOCCER INTRODUCTION

More than 30 students showed up to the first informational soccer meeting with head coach Brad McKenzie, Forsyth told board members.

The new team will have an initial schedule of 13 games, down from a typical soccer schedule of 15 to 18 games in a spring season. Charles City’s first team will be co-ed, Forsyth said, although he anticipates having enough students interested to create a varsity and junior varsity team.

The soccer teams will play at the College Grounds, where the transportation center was formerly located, Forsyth said.

The district has purchased goal posts, soccer balls and other equipment, but is considering inexpensive scoreboards for the meantime. The district is also in the process of receiving uniform bids, Forsyth said.

The team will start practice during open indoor gym sessions this winter.

“The soccer kids were really excited to be in the homecoming parade,” Forsyth said.