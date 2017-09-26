City cleans up after windswept night

1 of 4

Staff report

Cleanup quickly progressed Tuesday morning after severe weather swept through Floyd County Monday evening.

Crews replaced a toppled stoplight at Riverside Drive and Main Street, and righted a stoplight arm over Brantingham and Gilbert streets that swung 90 degrees during the previous evening’s storm.

“It must have been pretty strong winds,” City Engineer John Fallis told the Press, but he said no other damage to city property had been reported by Tuesday morning.

MidAmerican Energy reported that power outages lasted at least two hours in some parts of town on Monday. The National Weather Service reported 1.35 inches of precipitation fell at the Charles City Municipal Airport.

Trees downed during the storm damaged at least one car parked along Kelly Street. The Charles City Police Department responded to two separate moped accidents that were attributed to wet pavement on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., Captain Brandon Franke said.

In both incidents, the mopeds were driven by juveniles and slipped on the pavement while the driver was braking. No other vehicles were hit, and both drivers walked away with minor scrapes. The incidents both occurred near the Clark Street/Brantingham Street intersection, Franke said.

Showers aren’t predicted to return to Charles City until Sunday night. Clear, sunny weather is forecast by the National Weather Service for the rest of the week, with high temperatures ranging from the low 70s to the high 60s during the day.