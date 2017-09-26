FFA center awarded $1,000 for kitchen equipment

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A new grant award is assisting the Gil & Donna White FFA Youth Enrichment Center on a push to complete the center’s kitchen.

The center, located on the Floyd County fairgrounds, is one of four $1,000 grant recipients in the national Grinnell Mutual Fairground Facelift contest. The project was one of 80 submissions from 12 states, Grinnell Mutual announced in a press release. The top-voted product received a $3,000 grant.

As one of 15 finalists, the Floyd County project received 1,700 Facebook votes out of more than 27,000 votes cast in the contest.

“We received an excellent array of project submissions and narrowing them down to our 15 finalists was difficult,” said Barb Barker, Grinnell Mutual’s Director of Advertising and Community Relations. “The record number of votes cast show how overwhelmingly people support their local fairgrounds.”

This is the fourth year the Floyd County Fair has applied for the grant, and the first year it’s been awarded, said Fair Board President Amy Staudt.

“We’re still fundraising to complete the kitchen at this time. The building itself is done,” Staudt said. “The kitchen, by the time it is fully equipped, will cost around $30,000. We have probably secured $15,000 of the funds.”

The Grinnell Mutual grant will go toward a refrigerator for the center’s kitchen. The Floyd County Fair board will continue fundraising and applying for grants to add stoves, ovens, and a fire suppression by the 2018 fair, Staudt said. From there, the board will continue to earmark extra funding to smaller appliances and kitchen products, she added.

“We’d like to thank the community support. We couldn’t have done it without people contributing, monetary-wise and time-wise,” Staudt said.