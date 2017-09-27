A+ Nails moving to an A+ location

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A+ Nails is moving a couple of doors down from its previous location to a larger facility to offer more luxurious service.

Dep “Joe” Ngo and his wife Tram “Tracy” Ngo opened A+ Nails on Main Street in 2014.

“This December it’s going to four years” in Charles City,” Ngo said.

Ngo said he has has painted nails for 24 years. Prior to being in Iowa, Ngo and his wife lived in Tampa, Florida.

Iowa is familiar for Ngo. He went to high school in West Des Moines.

“It’s a good place to raise kids,” he said.

The move is to make A+ Nails bigger and better and allow better service, Ngo said.

“This is high end now,” he said. “More luxury.”

Ngo and his wife offer specials for people going to prom and hope to expand their services to facials, waxing and more in the future.

The first two rooms will be ready on Oct. 2 for customers and they hope to offer a bar and party service for people to celebrate and enjoy a spa experience.

“We’re working on that right now,” Ngo said.

After A+ Nails reopens at its new location they hope to have an open house party, Ngo said.

Once open again, A+ Nails will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.