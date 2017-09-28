Area women urged to Step Up!

Press staff report

A statewide initiative to help more women become politically engaged is bringing a training seminar to Charles City.

Step Up!, a project of the group 50-50 in 2020, in collaboration with the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University, will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the NIACC Center, 200 Harwood Drive, in Charles City.

Local planning committee members are Cheryl Erb, 50-50 in 2020 board member; Linda Tjaden, Floyd County supervisor; Marilee Monroe, former Floyd County recorder; and Anna Burnham, Charles City AAUW.

50-50 in 2020 is a nonpartisan, issue-neutral organization working for equal representation by women in Iowa political offices by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in the United States. It is not a political action committee and does not endorse candidates.

“As Carrie Chapman Catt paved the way for women to vote, women can run for an elected position, be the voice and support for all citizens and still have a full work life balance,” said Supervisor Tjaden.

The Step Up! seminar in Charles City will provide training to help women interested in running for elective office lay the groundwork for a successful campaign for the state Legislature or local seats. Experienced political candidates and campaign staff will share advice and best practices with seminar participants.

The event in Charles City is one of four that 50-50 in 2020 is holding around the state, one in each Congressional district.

Seminar registrants will learn how to build a local network, raise personal visibility, use social media strategically and polish their public appearance. They are also instructed in finding a mentor, connecting with party leaders, filing campaign paperwork and complying with finance and ethics rules, according to information from the group.

A $30 fee covers the cost of lunch and the seminar notebook. To register, go to www.50-50in2020.org.

50-50 in 2020 will offer its biennial three-day Blueprint for Winning Academy In Des Moines on Jan. 18-20, 2018, providing potential candidates with in-depth training by national and Midwest experts in communication and campaign practices.

Each spring, 50-50 in 2020 also invites women interested in learning more about serving in the Iowa Legislature to take part in See Yourself Here, a two-day event at the state Capitol.