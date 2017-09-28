NIACC offers Being Black in Iowa workshop

Staff report

Five speakers will foster discussion on Being Black in Iowa, as part of the Lifelong Learning Institute at North Iowa Area Community College.

The workshop sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NIACC Auditorium in Mason City. Speakers will cover race in the school systems, Iowa’s African American History, Jim Crow-style obstacles in the 21st century, and racial justice in the law.

“The question that becomes most pressing is: How is it that Iowa continues to be among the worst states in our country in all of the ways in which racial equity, justice and well-being are measured?” a press release for the event said.

The workshop is free and open to the public.

SCHEDULE — Monday, Oct. 2

Introduction, 9:30 a.m. — feat. Harvey Harrison, retired lawyer

Race and Our School Systems, 9:45 a.m. — Daniel Spikes, Assistant Professor at Iowa State University

Iowa’s African American History, 11 a.m. — Krystal Gladden, African American Museum in Cedar Rapids

21st Century Jim Crow: What does the data suggest?, 1 p.m. — Corey Harris, Director of Middle Schools in Des Moines

The Law and Racial Justice, 2:30 p.m. — Daniel Zeno, Policy Council of the ACLU of Iowa

Question and Answer session, 3:30-4:30 p.m.